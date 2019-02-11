Rachel Brosnahan's secret to staying healthy may not be your first guess.

When the Hollywood actress was working on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, she found herself working 14 or 15-hour days. As a result, her body had to adjust to a whole new schedule.

"For the first season of the show, I was feeling very tired. And because I have a fast metabolism, I felt like I was dropping weight in an unhealthy way," Rachel admitted to SHAPE for their March issue. "Bone broth has collagen and fat in it, along with all kinds of vitamins and minerals, and I really think it helped me."

She added, "I was the only person on our set who didn't get sick that season."