Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Are Couple Goals at 2019 Grammy Awards

Some people want it all, but we just want more cute moments from Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.

The 2019 Grammy Awards were hosted by the "Girl on Fire" singer, which meant there were plenty of loved up moments between her and her hubby. To start, the A-list couple walked the red carpet together, where Alicia wore a sizzling red dress with her hair pulled back. Swizz, meanwhile, wore a matching black and red suit that perfectly matched his leading lady's ensemble.

Once they got inside the auditorium, Alicia dashed backstage to perform her hosting duties, while Swizz changed into a white tuxedo with a black tie and hung out with their friends in their front row seats.

Throughout the show, Swizz clapped and cheered for the "If I Ain't Got You" singer, which earned him Twitter's title of "Most Supportive Husband" of the year.