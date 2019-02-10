Offset Shares Never-Before-Seen Video of Cardi B Giving Birth to Baby Kulture

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 7:42 PM

Cardi B, Offset

Maciel-Twist / BACKGRID

Offset is giving fans an inside look at the day his daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus was born.

While the 2019 Grammy Awards were taking place, the Migos made the announcement that they will be coming out with an emotional new documentary and album by sharing a revealing video.

In the video, clips of the stars in the studio, with their families and onstage were shown, before concluding on a shocking note. The Instagram clip suddenly showed Offset tensely standing in an operating room as his wife, Cardi B, went through labor on July 10, 2018. 

As a group of people stood waiting for the arrival of Kulture, Cardi made one final push with an excruciating-sounding scream. Then the camera showed a look of what seems to be fear cross Offset's face before cutting to a title card with the date February 22, 2019. 

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Fans couldn't be more excited to get an inside look at the rappers' life with their families and with their work. 

Of course, the music is the most exciting part, but fans are dying to see more of the precious Kulture, whose face has only been shown once on social media.

For now, people are just pleased to see that Offset and Cardi B are enjoying their night at the Grammy awards. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper has totally stolen the show with her fashionable moments and onstage performance, which Offset truly loved.

Watch E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of the 2019 Grammy Awards, music's biggest night.

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
