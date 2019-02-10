Happy early birthday to you, Diana Ross!

The iconic pop, R&B and soul singer celebrated her birthday onstage at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday, more than a month before she will turn 75, and gave the audience a performance of two of her hits, her 1970 debut solo single "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)" and the 1993 song "The Best Years of My Life."

Ross, who performed some of her set while walking through the audience, was introduced onstage by her 9-year-old grandson, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, son of her daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick. Other family members, including Ross' daughter Tracee Ellis Ross and son Evan Ross, were also in attendance and cheered him and the singer on.

"Did she say little guy?" the little boy said about host Alicia Keys, who had announced him. "I'm almost 4 foot 9."

"She is amazing," he told the audience about Ross. "Young people like me can look up to her for her independence, confidence and willingness to be her unique self. she has shown the world that nothing is beyond our reach. So, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome my grand-mommy Diana Ross."

Raif-Henok had also won audience members' hearts at the 2017 AMAs, when he danced onstage during her performance.