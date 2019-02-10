Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Think pink!
Celebrities dazzled in an array of pink ensembles at the 2019 Grammys. From flamingo pink, to cotton candy pink, to highlighter-pink, music's biggest stars brought the joyful color to the red carpet. It's safe to say the hue was very much on trend.
Kylie Jenner, Post Malone, Katy Perry and Camila Cabello and more celebs opted for jaw-dropping pink wardrobes. No outfit was alike, as each star put their own spin on the peony pink shade.
For example, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV personality made the red carpet her runway with a pastel pink Balmain pantsuit.
Another notable outfit? The "Sunflower" singer brought the glitz and the glam to the awards show with an all-pink, jewel-encrusted suit. In fact, he even wore decked out boots in the same shade as his get-up.
It was truly iconique.
Not one to stray away from audacious gowns, Cardi B shut down the star-studded event with her over-the-top design.
She looked like a pearl coming out of its shell or like Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus" painting. The "I Like It" singer wore a design by Thierry Mugler 1995 Couture gown.
We're not even scratching the surface of the trendy color at the awards show. To see all of the jaw-dropping pink ensembles at the 2019 Grammys, check out our gallery below.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner
The reality TV personality makes the red carpet her runway with her high-fashion Balmain pantsuit.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Katy Perry
Wearing Balmain, Katy Perry dazzles in an extravagant baby pink gown that features silver accents and a lot of ruffles.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Cardi B
The "I Like It" singer makes a dramatic entrance with her over-the-top gown. In fact, it's a Thierry Mugler 1995 Fall Couture design.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Post Malone
Not one to stick to the basics, Post Malone looks amazing in his all-pink, jewel-encrusted suit.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Camila Cabello
The "Havana" singer dazzles in a hot pink sequins gown by Armani Prive. Her floor-length dress features a high neckline and open back.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Anna Kendrick
The actress struts her stuff in a flamingo pink Ralph and Russo dress, which features exaggerated feathers and diamond-encrusted details.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kacey Musgraves
Wearing a Valentino design, the country singer stuns in a cotton candy-colored gown.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Tayla Parx
The singer-songwriter wears a bubblegum pink gown with a matching coat. Her outfit is full of whimsy and pink frills.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Nicolle Galyon
The country singer stuns in a hot pink little number. With '80s-style shoulder pads and a waist cut-out, this mini dress is as bright and bold as the singer herself.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Hit-Boy
The rapper skips the basic black and white suit, and opts for a pastel pink blazer.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Renee Bargh
The TV presenter looks gorgeous in her bright pink mini dress. The over-the-top long sleeves and marble-esque print make it look oh-so-chic.
John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS
Zuri Hall
E! News' very own host wears a multicolored pink gown, which features dramatic ruffles in various pink tones. It's a John Paul Ataker design.
