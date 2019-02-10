Talk about an all-star tribute. Dolly Parton, an icon in her own right, was honored with a performance featuring Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry. Of course the 73-year-old wasn't going to sit on the sidelines and let the rest of them have all the fun—she's Dolly Parton!

"The great singer, songwriter, actress and enduring superstar we are about to honor once said,'If you don't like the road you're walking, start paving another one.,'" Anna Kendrick said introducing the performance. "That's how this remarkable woman has been blazing her own trail year after year, decade after decade. That is how she became the recording academy's MusiCares Person of the Year. And that's why we will always love her."