We Can't Stop Watching BTS Dance to Dolly Parton and More Grammys 2019 Performers

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 6:28 PM

BTS, 2019 Grammys

Giphy/The Recording Academy

Try keeping this memory in your head between 9 to 5 only.

During the 2019 Grammys, Dolly Parton received a star-studded tribute in the second hour of the show.

"The great singer, songwriter, actress and enduring superstar we are about to honor once said, 'If you don't like the road you're walking, start paving another one.' That's how this remarkable woman has been blazing her own trail year after year, decade after decade," Anna Kendrick shared when introducing the special moment. "That is how she became The Recording Academy's MusiCares Person of the Year and that's why we will always love her."

To show their love for Dolly, the Recording Academy invited some of her famous friends and fans to perform. And while the on-stage moments deserve praise, can we talk about one moment in the audience?

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

After Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry covered "Here You Come Again," Dolly and Miley Cyrus came together for "Jolene."

And when the camera panned to the audience, viewers saw BTS dancing up a storm. Who knew the K-Pop group would be such a fan—and know the words!

BTS, 2019 Grammys

Giphy/The Recording Academy

As you likely could have guessed, they weren't the only audience members loving the performance that also including Little Big Town and Maren Morris.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Smokey Robinson and millions of viewers watching at home loved the moment. Don't believe us? Just check Twitter. Later in the show, BTS was caught moving and grooving to H.E.R.

Wanna have some fun? Sit by these guys.

After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

