During the 2019 Grammys, Dolly Parton received a star-studded tribute in the second hour of the show.

"The great singer, songwriter, actress and enduring superstar we are about to honor once said, 'If you don't like the road you're walking, start paving another one.' That's how this remarkable woman has been blazing her own trail year after year, decade after decade," Anna Kendrick shared when introducing the special moment. "That is how she became The Recording Academy's MusiCares Person of the Year and that's why we will always love her."

To show their love for Dolly, the Recording Academy invited some of her famous friends and fans to perform. And while the on-stage moments deserve praise, can we talk about one moment in the audience?