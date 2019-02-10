Alicia Keys and John Mayer Just Reunited the 2004 Grammy He Broke and Gave to Her

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 5:59 PM

John Mayer, Alicia Keys, 61st Annual Grammy Awards

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Over the years, 2019 Grammys host Alicia Keys has taken home 15 of her own of the coveted trophies, but there was one that alluded her back in 2004. Keys took her time presenting Song of the Year to take viewers on a walk down memory lane.

"I wanted to share with you a little story. I have been super blessed to win 15 Grammys. Pretty cool, pretty cool," she said as the crowd applauded. "Thank you. And in 2004 I dreamed about winning song of the year for "If I Ain't Got You." So, when my hero, Stevie Wonder, opened up that card and started to read in braille, I just knew he was going to feel my name. My name."

But it went to John Mayer for "Daughters."

Photos

Grammys 2019: Best Dressed Stars

"I ain't got that Grammy," Keys sang on stage. "But don't worry, it's okay. Because this story has a really happy ending. Because John said, I agree, Alicia, this should have been yours and he literally broke the Grammy and wrote "If I ain't got you" with my name on it and gave it to me."

Keys had her half of the Grammy with her on stage and that's when Mayer came out with his other half of the award.

"This has got to be the coolest joint custody agreement in showbiz history," Mayer said.

"We're putting it back together, it belongs together," Keys said.

"Just for one night only," Mayer said.

The duo announced "This Is America" by Childish Gambino won the 2019 Song of the Year Grammy and accepted the award on behalf of Donald Glover.

Watch E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of the 2019 Grammy Awards, music's biggest night.

