Alicia Keys' Monologue Is All About the Love and the Girl Power at the 2019 Grammys

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 5:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alicia Keys, Grammys

CBS

Alicia Keys may have been the official host of the 2019 Grammys, but she didn't open the show alone. 

After giving shout outs to her family and friends and declaring the importance of love in music, Keys brought out one hell of a girl power group: Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michelle Obama, and Jennifer Lopez

They all appeared just a couple of minutes into the opening monologue to share how music had helped them, gave them hope, and made them who they are, so naturally it was a pretty damn emotional moment. 

"Music is what we cry to, it's what we march to, it's what we rock to, it's what we make love to," Keys said. "It is our shared global language, and when you really want to say something, you say it with a song." 

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Gaga opened up about how people said she was "weird" when she was younger.

"They said I was weird," that my look, my choices, my sound, that it wouldn't work," she said. "But music told me not to listen to them. Music took my ears, took my hands, my voice, and my soul and it led me to all of you and to my little monsters who i love so much." 

Lopez talked about music giving her reason to dance, "from hip hop to free style pop, soul and salsa." 

"And it kept me moving from the block to the big stages and even bigger screens," she said. "It reminds me where I come from, but it also reminds of all the places I can go." 

Pinkett-Smith said, "We express our pain, power, and progress through music, whether we're creating it or just appreciating it. But here's what I know: every voice we hear deserves to be honored and respected." 

Obama, who got some serious cheers to the point where she had to tell the audience, "we have a show to do!" then talked about what music means to her.

"From the motown records I wore out on the south side to the "Who Run the World" songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story, and I know that's true for everybody here," she said. "Whether we like country, or rap, or rock, music helps us share ourselves, our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It helps us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters, every story within every voice, every note within every song. Is that right, ladies? 

Keys finished things off by explaining that this is a night to celebrate "the greatness in each other," before taking a moment to "take it all in," as we also would if we were standing on a stage like that in a lineup like that. 

After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Alicia Keys , Grammys , 2019 Grammys , Top Stories , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Naomi Watts, NYFW

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lopez Is Peak J.Lo in Fly AF Look at the 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Cardi B's Grammys Look

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Kylie Jenner Is Pretty in Pink Alongside Travis Scott at the 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Lady Gaga Uses Grammys Win for "Shallow" to Make Powerful Statement About Mental Health Struggles

Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Performance

Camila Cabello's 2019 Grammys Opening Performance With Ricky Martin and J Balvin Includes Subtle Political Statement

Michelle Obama, 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Michelle Obama Is the True Rock Star During 2019 Grammys Surprise Appearance

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.