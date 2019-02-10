It's Dolly Parton's world and we're all just living in it.

The 73-year-old multi-hyphenate who has been honored with numerous awards and titles was named the MusicCares person of the year. At the ceremony, a number of singers sang her famous songs, including Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes, and Parton told Ryan Seacrest she "had such a wonderful time hearing all these people sing my songs."

"It's so exciting," Parton said at the 2019 Grammys.

The big surprise for her at MusicCares came when Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris surprised Parton at the ceremony. The three previously collaborated in the 1980s with Trio.