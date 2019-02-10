EXCLUSIVE!

Miguel Played His Own Music at Wedding to Nazanin Mandi, But Just "the Proper" Songs

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 4:28 PM

Miguel, who was nominated for two Grammys at the 2019 award show, has another reason to celebrate: his wedding. The singer married Nazanin Mandi roughly three months ago and said "it's beautiful."

Now, does a singer play his own music at their wedding? If you're Miguel, yep. "We played a little bit of my music, yeah," Miguel told Ryan Seacrest on the Grammys red carpet.

"The proper ones, all the dirty ones of course," he joked.

However, the couple's first dance was to "Always and Forever," a "classic," Miguel said.

Miguel, who previously won a Grammy in 2013 for "Adorn," is up for Best R&B song for "Come Through and Chill" with J. Cole and Salaam Remi and Best Urban Contemporary Album for War & Leisure.

When it comes to collaboration, Miguel said it's about being inspired by the other artist, as he was on his Grammy-nominated song, and "we play off each other. That's why the music comes out the way it does."

As for what's next, Miguel said he's always looking for music inspiration in "personal experience and storytelling about things we're going through, seeing and feeling."

"I think that's the awesome opportunity and responsibility for artists and I get to be one of them and I do my best to do that, man," he said.

