Lifetime Is Making a New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Movie

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Harry and Meghan Lifetime

Lifetime

Lifetime isn't done with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The network announced it's at work on a new movie, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, set to debut spring 2019.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the working title on the movie, will tell the story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in their first year of marriage, "pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the royal family" throughout the first year, Lifetime said in a press release.

Photos

Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: Real Life vs. On Screen

The movie is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda is set to direct from a script by Scarlett Lacey.

E! News has confirmed new actors will play the royals in the upcoming movie. Lifetime previously released Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance in May 2018. The movie starred Murray Fraser as Prince Harry and Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan Markle and chronicled their romance from the moment they met through their courtship and eventual engagement. See the first movie's actors in character above.

The first movie also starred Steve Coulter as Prince Charles, Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana, Burgess Abernethy as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Deborah Ramsay as Camilla Bowles, Preston Jakub Karwat as Prince George and Briella Wintraub as Princess Charlotte.

No word on whether the movie will tackle the rumored feud between the "fab four."

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex wed on May 19, 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Lifetime , Royals , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Naomi Watts, NYFW

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Father Shares Heartbreaking Letter Allegedly Sent From the Duchess

Queen Elizabeth II, Coronation

Scandal, Tragedy, Destiny: Queen Elizabeth II's Journey to the Throne

Prince Philip, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Prince Philip Surrenders His Driver's License Weeks After Car Crash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, 2019 Endeavour Fund Awards

Meghan Markle Brings Polished Glamour to Endeavour Fund Awards in Givenchy

Meghan Markle's Best Friends Deny Kate Middleton Drama

Princess Diana, Prince Charles, In-Laws

Inside Princess Diana's Roller-Coaster Relationships With the Queen's Other Children

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.