by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 4:30 PM
Kelsea Ballerini's most loyal fans wouldn't miss the 2019 Grammys for the world.
As music's biggest night kicked off at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, one of country music's biggest stars couldn't help but receive support from her mom and dad.
During Live From the Red Carpet, Kelsea looked back at the unforgettable Instagram video where her mom reacted to the Best Country Album nominees.
"She goes, 'Are you freaking kidding me?' She's here tonight. She's probably somewhere crying watching this," Kelsea shared with Ryan Seacrest exclusively. "She's not on the carpet. She's inside."
The "Miss Me More" singer added, "My mom's here. My dad is watching at home. I FaceTimed him on the way here. They both have been so supportive and just to be able to share these kind of moments with them. It's like—it makes it all worth it you know?"
While the 25-year-old is traveling across the country while on tour with Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea is making sure today is all about celebrating.
After all, her Grammy nominated album Unapologetically is something she is so proud of for many reasons.
"It's my second record and I feel like the first album, I didn't have a record deal the whole time I was writing it so I didn't know I was writing for an album," she explained. "I was just kind of writing these songs that I loved and all of a sudden I got the record deal. I was like, 'oh, let's put these songs together.' It feels like it makes sense."
Kelsea added, "Then by the time the second record came along, it was like every time I wrote a song, I knew that it had the opportunity to be on a record and be heard I think it was a lot more thoughtful this time."
