Kelsea Ballerini's most loyal fans wouldn't miss the 2019 Grammys for the world.

As music's biggest night kicked off at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, one of country music's biggest stars couldn't help but receive support from her mom and dad.

During Live From the Red Carpet, Kelsea looked back at the unforgettable Instagram video where her mom reacted to the Best Country Album nominees.

"She goes, 'Are you freaking kidding me?' She's here tonight. She's probably somewhere crying watching this," Kelsea shared with Ryan Seacrest exclusively. "She's not on the carpet. She's inside."

The "Miss Me More" singer added, "My mom's here. My dad is watching at home. I FaceTimed him on the way here. They both have been so supportive and just to be able to share these kind of moments with them. It's like—it makes it all worth it you know?"