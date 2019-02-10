Two of Chris Cornell's children paid tribute to their late father on the 2019 Grammys red carpet.

Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell walked the carpet with her children Toni and Christopher and Toni paid homage to her dad by wearing a shirt with a photo of him on it. Toni paired the shirt with a black skirt, black tights, black boots and a leather jacket. Vicky wore a floor-length black dress with an open back. Christopher opted for a blue coat, white shirt, black pants and black Nike high tops.

Vicky and Toni attended the show last year as well with Cornell's daughter from a previous marriage, Lillian. Christopher didn't join his mom and sisters.

The former Soundgarden and Audioslave lead singer is posthumously nominated in the Best Rock Performance album for "When Bad Does Good."

The singer's children have honored their father publicly many times since his May 18, 2017 suicide.