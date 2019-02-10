Dua Lipa Becomes the Second Person Cut Off Mid-Speech at the 2019 Grammys After Best New Artist Win

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 8:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dua Lipa, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academ

It's a good night to be Dua Lipa.

Immediately after the "New Rules" singer burned up the 2019 Grammys stage with a sizzling performance alongside St. Vincent, she was awarded with her second trophy of the night in the all-important Best New Artist category. 

Receiving her award from last year's winner Alessia Cara and long-ago winner Bob Newhart, she returned to the stage and was so overcome, she forgot to take her award out of Newhart's hands. But she wasn't too overcome to get in a slight jab at Recording Academy President Neil Portnow.

"Oh my goodness. Thank you so much. I don't even know where to begin," she started. "I guess where I want to begin is to say how honored I am to be nominated alongside so many incredible female artists this year because I guess this year we've really stepped up."

You'll recall that last year that, after female artists failed to earn much recognition at the 2018 Grammys, Portnow said that women needed to step up. And, well, it didn't go over very well.

 

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

After getting her jab in and turning her thank yous to her family, Dua had an important message she wanted to share with everyone watching at home. "I have one thing that I really want to say is for anyone that hasn't realized how special they are to have a different story, a different background, a name that honors their roots because they just want to be normal, whatever the hell that means, just know that no matter where you're from or your background or what you believe in, never let that get in the way of your dreams because you deserve it," she continued. "And I'm proof that you can do whatever you put your mind to."

And there would've been more to the speech, too, but like Drake before her, she fell victim to the mic cut-off as the show cut to commercial.

Not cool, Grammys producers!

Dua won during the Grammy's marathon award handout prior to the televised ceremony, taking home a trophy for Best Dance Recording for her song "Electricity," recorded with Silk City, made up of Mark Ronson and Diplo.

In the category of Best New Artist, she was nominated against Chloe x Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Margo Price, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith.

Congrats, Dua!

Watch E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of the 2019 Grammy Awards, music's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , , Music , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Naomi Watts, NYFW

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Grammy Awards 2019 Fashion Round-Up

XXXtentacion

Twitter Is Upset the 2019 Grammys Left Out XxxTentacion During the In Memoriam Tribute

Drake, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Uh Oh! The Internet Seems Pretty Unhappy After the 2019 Grammys Cut-Off Both Drake & Dua Lipa

Cardi B, Mac Miller, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Cardi B Pays Tribute to the Late Mac Miller After 2019 Grammy Win and Ariana Grande Sends Love

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammy Awards, 2019 Grammys, Show

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the Grammy Awards

Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and More Stars We Really Missed at the 2019 Grammys

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.