Caitlyn Jenner had a "great" time at Stormi Webster's "beautiful" birthday party.

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took over a lot on Universal Studios for their baby girl's 1st birthday bash. After enjoying the celebration, Caitlyn and Sophia Hutchins attended the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala alongside Kylie and Travis, who performed at the event.

"We just left Stormi's first birthday," Caitlyn told E! News at the pre-Grammy bash, agreeing with Sophia that Stormi's party was an "over-the-top" event. "My family's very good at that."

"It was great, everybody was there, we had a lot of fun," Caitlyn added. "The theme was big."