Surprise! Daredevil's Deborah Ann Woll Is Married

Surprise! Deborah Ann Woll is married!

The Punisher actress, who previously starred in Daredevil and True Blood, secretly eloped in December with her longtime love, EJ Scott. Scott announced the exciting marriage news on Instagram Sunday.

"Deborah and I eloped in December! On our 11th anniversary!" Scott shared. "It was beautiful and pretty perfect for us."

Scott, who has choroideremia, which leads to blindness, also told his social media followers, "If anyone is interested in donating to the Choroideremia Research Foundation please do at www.curechm.org. Thank you!!"

It was just a few days ago that Scott shared a sweet birthday post for Woll's birthday.