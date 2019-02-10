Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Expecting Baby No. 2

Tyler Hubbard, Hayley Stommel, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Baby on board!

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard is expecting his second child with his wife, Hayley Hubbard, E! News can confirm. The cute couple announced the exciting news on the red carpet at Clive Davis' pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night. Photographers caught the sweet moment that Tyler bent down to kiss Hayley's belly, sharing the exciting baby news with the world.

After the reveal, the duo went inside to the bash, where Florida Georgia Line later performed their hit song "Meant to Be" on the stage with Bebe Rexha. The collab is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday.

Photos

Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala 2019

Tyler's baby news comes just over a year after the couple, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Olivia Rose.

"I had no idea I could love somebody as much as I love @hayley_hubbard but last night God gave us Olivia Rose and melted our hearts," Tyler wrote to his fans in Dec. 2017. "We love this little girl more than words can describe and it hasn't even been 24 hours yet."

Congratulations to the couple on the baby news!

Take a look at more red carpet photos from the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala below!

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ciara & Russell Wilson

The superstar couple strikes a pose on the red carpet at the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Ellie Goulding, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ellie Goulding

The "Close to Me" singer rocks a printed suit at the party.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

The Grammy nominee holds the E! star close backstage.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

Couple shares a sweet embrace at the pre-Grammy celebration.

Tyler Hubbard, Hayley Stommel, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tyler Hubbard & Hayley Stommel

Florida Georgia Line singer revealed that his wife is expecting their second child by kissing her belly.

Bebe Rexha, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bebe Rexha

The "Meant to Be" singer, who is nominated at the 2019 Grammys, stuns in this gorgeous design.

Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins

Jenner and Hutchins pose together on the red carpet at the bash.

Dua Lipa, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer looks beautiful in blue at the event.

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

