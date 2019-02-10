Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Baby on board!
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard is expecting his second child with his wife, Hayley Stommel, E! News can confirm. The cute couple announced the exciting news on the red carpet at Clive Davis' pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night. Photographers caught the sweet moment that Tyler bent down to kiss Hayley's belly, sharing the exciting baby news with the world.
After the reveal, the duo went inside to the bash, where Florida Georgia Line later performed their hit song "Meant to Be" on the stage with Bebe Rexha. The collab is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday.
Tyler's baby news comes just over a year after the couple, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Olivia Rose.
"I had no idea I could love somebody as much as I love @hayley_hubbard but last night God gave us Olivia Rose and melted our hearts," Tyler wrote to his fans in Dec. 2017. "We love this little girl more than words can describe and it hasn't even been 24 hours yet."
Congratulations to the couple on the baby news!
Watch E! this Sunday starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.