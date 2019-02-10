Halsey sent a message during her Saturday Night Live performance this weekend.

On Saturday evening, the 24-year-old singer (real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) took the SNL stage as both the host and the musical guest of the episode. During her first musical performance, Halsey was accompanied by the piano as she sang her hit song, "Without Me." In the middle of the performance, words started to appear on the walls around her.

"I'm so sorry Ashley, I cheated," a message read in bold behind Halsey.

Surrounding the message, locations of places where this person allegedly cheated were written.

"At home in Los Angeles," one location read, while others included New Orleans, Austin and Minneapolis.