BAFTA Film Awards 2019: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Celebs are starting to arrive at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards!
The annual ceremony, taking place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, honors the work of the talented artists in the film industry over the last year. Timothée Chalamet, Amy Adams, Lucy Boynton and Lily Collins are among the stars that have already started to arrive at the award show.
Among the nominees at Sunday's ceremony include Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy, Olivia Colman and Viola Davis, who are all up for Leading Actress. Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Steve Coogan and Viggo Mortensen all received Leading Actor nominations.
BlackkKlansman, The Favourite, Green Book, ROMA and A Star Is Born are all up for Best Film.
Let's take a look at all of the stars as they arrive on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony!
Margot Robbie
Robbie is up for Supporting Actress for her work in Mary Queen of Scots.
Olivia Colman
Colman is up for Leading Actress for her work in The Favourite.
Rachel Weisz
Weisz is nominated for Support Actress alongside her The Favourite co-star Emma Stone.
Rami Malek
Malek is up for Leading Actor for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody.
Timothée Chalamet
Chalamet is nominated for Supporting Actor for his work in Beautiful Boy.
Melissa McCarthy
McCarthy is nominated for Leading Actress for her work in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Joe Alwyn
The actor's movie, The Favourite, is nominated for Best Film.
Spike Lee
Lee is nominated for Best Director at the ceremony for BlacKkKlansman.
Mahershala Ali
The Green Book star is nominated for Supporting Actor at the ceremony.
Salma Hayek
Actress stuns in a one-shoulder dress on the red carpet.
Regina King
The If Beale Street Could Talk star shines in this stunning pink dress.
Luke Evans
The Alienist actor arrives on the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall.
Prince William & Kate Middleton
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the ceremony at Royal Albert Hall.
Lily Collins
The actress, who stars in the Les Misérables mini-series, stuns in royal blue on the red carpet.
Richard E. Grant
Grant is nominated for Best Support Actor at the award show.
Barry Jenkins
The director, who is nominated for Adapted Screenplay, is photographed on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.
Cynthia Erivo
The EE Rising Star Award nominee arrives on the red carpet.
Amy Adams
BAFTA nominee Amy Adams strikes a pose on the red carpet.
Lucy Boynton
The Bohemian Rhapsody star arrives at the event in London.
Laura Whitmore
The TV presenter hits the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.
