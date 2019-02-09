The stars were certainly aligned at Roc Nation's annual brunch party just one day before music's biggest night: the 2019 Grammys.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Sean "Diddy" Combs were just a few of the names that made an appearance at the star-studded event. Plus, everyone in attendance were clearly dressed in their Saturday best because there were stunning looks at every turn.

Bey and Jay both looked bright and colorful at the gathering. The "Formation" singer donned an asymmetrical dress with pastel hues. Jay-Z went with a similar color palette. He wore a baby blue, double-breasted 3-piece Frère suit that included a crisp white shirt and shoes.

If pretty hurts, they clearly don't make it look that way.

DJ Khaled joined in on the spring hues as well.