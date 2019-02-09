Kate Beckinsale Has the Best Response to a Comment About Pete Davidson

WireImage; Getty Images for InStyle
by Lena Grossman | Sat., Feb. 9, 2019 3:26 PM
WireImage; Getty Images for InStyle
Kate Beckinsale can comfortably place herself among Queen of the Clap Backs.
The Underworld star proved her social media savvy on Saturday when she responded to someone's Instagram comment about Pete DavidsonBeckinsale posted a picture on Instagram where she smiled and posed in front of a 1978 portrait of Queen's lead singer, Freddie Mercury.
"Trying to look like someone who was not wildly over excited about this picture or startled while planning a sneaky lick of Freddie's eyeball," she captioned the black-and-white upload.
Unsurprisingly, the 45-year-old actress received some comments about her casual romance with the Saturday Night Live comedian. According to a screenshot captured by the profile CommentsByCelebs, one reference about Davidson really prompted her to respond.
"Is that a painting of Pete Davidson?" the user asked.
Rami Malek care to comment?
MEGA
"GREAT EYE," she replied.
It appears this Instagram user was quite far off in terms of the contents of the portrait and the medium. It's not a painting of Mercury, but rather a photograph taken by Neal Preston.
This isn't the first time Beckinsale has dealt with comments about Davidson in her social media profiles.
A few days after the 2019 Golden Globes when the two of them were first spotted flirting, Beckinsale added a picture on Instagram and someone wrote, "Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson."
The picture she added had nothing to do with the Globes or Davidson. It was a throwback picture of her mom, which she accompanied with a self-deprecating and funny caption.
"No, that's my mother," Beckinsale responded. "Easy mistake."
She and the 25-year-old native New Yorker enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles last weekend after his show at The Largo at the Coronet on Friday. It was also just a few days after she was hospitalized for a ruptured ovarian cyst. They were photographed holding hands after the show and getting into his car.
A source told E! News at the time that Beckinsale finds Davidson "funny and charming," but "it's definitely not anything intense."
Another source told us that she finds him to be the "sweetest and nicest guy." She also apparently finds no issue with the 20-year age difference. "They may seem like an unlikely match but she thinks he's great and she just loves all the laughs she has with him," the source added.
According to yet another source, "Kate likes dating younger guys and having fun with it. She's very youthful and young at heart so it works for her. It's easy and less pressure dating someone young who isn't looking for a serious commitment."
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?