Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are taking their romance to the pubs.

The couple recently spent the evening out together at The Spaniards Inn in London's Hampstead neighborhood and kept each other warm during a chilly evening. Alwyn wore a tweed coat, grey sweater and dark pants. Swift opted for a black coat and purple jeans. She also had a scarf on her head, perhaps as protection from the rain or as a means of trying to go incognito.

A source told E! News the reputation artist and her beau had a "lovely evening" out at the pub. "They were there for several hours on a cold and rainy night. They were in great spirits, cozied up together and gazing at each other with smiles," the insider shared. "They seem to really enjoy being at the local neighborhood pubs and frequent them often when they are in town."

According to the source, their nights out together are "their perfect way to get out and do exactly what they like to do."