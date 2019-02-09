Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 9, 2019 11:16 AM
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
There will be no more driving for Prince Philip, who was involved in a car accident last month.
Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the 97-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, father of Prince Charles and grandfather of Prince William and Prince Harry had made the decision himself.
"After careful consideration, the Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving license," the palace said in a statement.
In mid-January, Philip colliding with another vehicle while driving near his and the queen's Sandringham country estate. While he emerged unharmed, two people in the other car sustained minor injuries and were treated at a hospital before they were later discharged.
There is no legal limit on driving ages in the United Kingdom. However, drivers aged 70 and up must renew their license every three years.
Philip retired from his official royal duties in 2017 and has rarely been seen in public since.
