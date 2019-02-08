by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 4:43 PM
We know one person looking forward to the 2019 Grammys!
With two big nominations under her belt (Best New artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, specifically), we expect Sunday to be a major evening for Bebe Rexha. Thus, it's just perfect that E! News has joined forces with the "Meant to Be" singer ahead of music's biggest night.
E! News will be following Bebe as she preps for the Grammys. The exclusive behind-the-scenes segments are slated to air during Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2019 Grammy Awards and E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Grammy Awards.
Not to mention, the superstar singer will be giving fans a personal and inside look at Grammys weekend by participating in an E! News Instagram take over. Through multiple stories, fans will get a taste of what Bebe's experiencing ahead of the Hollywood event.
And it's all about female empowerment for Bebe in the days leading up to the Grammys.
"I want us to all come together, to celebrate one another and to send a powerful message that female presence is very important," the "I'm a Mess" artist notes in the clip above.
While Bebe's road to the Grammys hasn't been completely seamless—she recently took an unapologetic stance against designers who refused to style her due to her dress size—the 29-year-old is eager to share her journey with fans.
In fact, this exclusive content will culminate with Bebe's interview with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the Staples Center…and you know she'll be showing off her gorgeous final look.
For Bebe's very exciting journey (and everything else regarding the award show), be sure to catch E!'s multi-platform coverage starting Sunday, Feb. 10 at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT.
Watch E! this Sunday starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.
