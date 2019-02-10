This Pair of Uggs Is 40% Off Right Now

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:00 AM
We can't help ourselves, we love Uggs.
If you're anything like us, you're always on the lookout for when they go on sale. They're so darn comfortable and warm (did we mention warm?) that we don't mind paying full price for a pair. But that being said, Uggs are expensive so when a pair does go on sale we are here for it.
Enter your new favorite winter footwear: The Ugg Ingalls Boots, currently reduced from $225 to $134.99. You read that right, that's 40% off a serious pair of harsh weather resistant boots.
Not only are they crafted to combat extreme temperatures, these boots with the fur are actually stylish. If you're in the middle of a snowstorm, they'll add a cute factor to your down parka look. If it's a less cold type of day, wear 'em with leggings and an oversized sweater. For snow boots, they're surprisingly versatile.
Another bonus: If they're anything like the Uggs we own already, they're going to last you a long time.
Just note this flash sale is only happening through the 12th, so our advice: Don't sleep on it.
BUY IT: UGG Ingalls Boots,
$225 $134.99
