The Perfect App to Send all Your Valentine's Day Flowers

Call us old fashioned, but when it comes to Valentine's Day we're big fans of sending flowers.

It may seem kind of old school, but delivery apps like The Bouqs Co. (our current favorite) is making it an extremely cool life choice. Think about it: We all have people we love and care about, but how often do we make it known? And say what you will about V-Day, but it's actually the perfect excuse to show someone you adore you're in their corner.

Here's why we like The Bouqs Co., specifically: It's easy and it's not cheesy.