Inside Nina Dobrev's Relationship With New Boyfriend Grant Mellon

Nina Dobrev has a new man in her life!

The Vampire Diaries actress is dating screenwriter and director Grant Mellon, but is keeping things low-key between her and the hunk. A source tells E! News, "Even though the relationship is still hush-hush, Nina refers to Grant as her boyfriend among her inner circle of friends."

The insider says that in the short time that Nina's friends and Grant have spent together, like at her 30th birthday party, they have started to "really like Grant."

And Grant has even gotten her bestie's seal of approval! "The two have spent time as a couple with Nina's best friend Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich," the insider shares.

While he is well-liked by all of Nina's friends, the Fam star is keen on keeping things private. The source says, "Nina and Grant have been intentionally keeping their relationship as low-key as possible."