Miley Cyrus is making the 2019 Grammy Awards a family occasion!

Days after Liam Hemsworth revealed that Miley Cyrus took his last name following their Dec. 2018 nuptials, Miley stepped out with her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, in support of music's biggest night.

Of course, Miley is no rookie when it comes to this star-studded ceremony (she's attended an impressive six different Grammys over the years) so there's no doubt her parents are getting the VIP treatment by their daughter's side. Not to mention, Billy is a pretty famous guy in the music world too.

For the show, the 26-year-old is wearing a showstopping black suit from designer label Mugler and made the risky choice to wear nothing underneath. Her blonde locks are tousled to the side for a relaxed, yet beautiful look. As for accessories, she paired the pantsuit with a pair of strapping heels and a chunky pair of diamond earrings.