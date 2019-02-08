She's just being Miley—Miley Hemsworth that is!

Less than two months after the singer confirmed her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, fans of the couple are learning more about their special day and love story.

During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan Friday morning, Liam confirmed that Miley took his last name.

"She will still be known as Miley Cyrus but she took my name, which is great. I think that was one of the best things about it," he shared with Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa. "I didn't ask her to take my name and she was like of course I'm taking your name."

Liam added, "I'm like, 'That's awesome, that's really good.'"