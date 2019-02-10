The Queen of Soul got the Grammys tribute deserving of such a legendary figure with Fantasia Barrino, Andra Day and Yolanda Adams performing in honor of Aretha Franklin.

The in memoriam segment of the 2019 Grammys was punctuated with a very special performance by the singers. The trio sang "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" while images of the Queen of Soul flashed behind them. As they concluded their song tribute, the audience got on their feet in celebration of the performance and of Franklin.