Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan both left the series earlier in season nine. Cohan is now starring in an upcoming ABC show Whiskey Cavalier, and Lincoln will be starring in the series of TV movies about his TWD character, an announcement that was made immediately after his final episode aired.

"It's not the beginning of the end, it's the end of the beginning," said Lincoln in a statement at the time. "And I like the idea that we get to tell a bigger story, maybe with a sort of wider vista. And I've always been interested in what's going on out there, you know, whether or not there is contact with the wider world. I want to know the meta of it all. And I suppose to be able to kind of touch upon that in a contained story for me is a very exciting proposition... Maybe it's the start of a bigger story."