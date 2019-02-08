One is one, two is twenty—and it sounds like Brie Bella and Daniel Bryanare getting ready for the whole pint-sized wrestling team.

During an exclusive interview with E! News ahead of the twins' American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show at NYFW, Brie talks motherhood and reveals she's definitely "trying" for a second bundle of joy.

"I hope it happens soon," Brie says in the clip.

"She wants baby No. 2 so bad it's crazy," Nikki Bella chimes in.

Brie and her husband are already parents to 1-year-old Birdie Danielson, whose exceedingly heartwarming linguistic milestones seem to have propelled mom and dad straight into a second bout of baby fever.