EXCLUSIVE!

Brie Bella Reveals She's Officially "Trying" to Get Pregnant Again! "I Hope It Happens Soon!"

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 5:00 PM

One is one, two is twenty—and it sounds like Brie Bella and Daniel Bryanare getting ready for the whole pint-sized wrestling team. 

During an exclusive interview with E! News ahead of the twins' American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show at NYFW, Brie talks motherhood and reveals she's definitely "trying" for a second bundle of joy.

"I hope it happens soon," Brie says in the clip.

"She wants baby No. 2 so bad it's crazy," Nikki Bella chimes in.

Brie and her husband are already parents to 1-year-old Birdie Danielson, whose exceedingly heartwarming linguistic milestones seem to have propelled mom and dad straight into a second bout of baby fever.

"I'm like, ‘Whoa,'" Brie says of watching her toddler learn new words and phrases. "Every day she's just growing. Her brain's expanding. And it's just mind-blowing to me."

Aiding in the expansion of little Birdie's brain and vocabulary are none other than the Bella twins themselves.

"She mimics us so much," Brie laughs. "I don't know if that's a good or a bad thing, but it's really cute."

"It's gonna be a great thing," Nikki tells her. 

See which signature Bella phrase Birdie picked up from Nikki and Brie in the clip above! And hear more about Brie's plans for motherhood round 2!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

