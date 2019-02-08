"I don't wanna be anything other than an evil dude, running an evil cult." - Chad Michael Murray, probably.

That's right, One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray has been cast on Riverdale as the so far unseen leader of the Farm, the cult which has clearly brainwashed Alice (Madchen Amick) and currently has possession of all of Betty's (Lili Reinhart) money.

The official description from The CW reads: "As the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm, Edgar arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of this once wholesome town. Edgar is a charming, handsome guru, but is he hiding a more sinister agenda?"

Having seen Riverdale before, we're just going to guess that the answer to that question is absolutely.