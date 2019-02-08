BFFs Busy Philipps & Michelle Williams Tell Hilarious Stories About Matthew McConaughey, Leonardo DiCaprio & More Hollywood Stars!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 11:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's hot gossip, literally!

During Thursday night's episode of Busy Tonight, host Busy Philipps took to a sauna with BFF Michelle Williams to spill their juiciest Hollywood secrets. Since the Dawson's Creek alums are industry veterans, it isn't surprising that they've had so many A-list experiences…but who knew they were so LOL-worthy?

Apparently, during one past Golden Globes ceremony, Busy and Michelle hoped Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio would invite them to "go hang out." Per the notable besties, this never happened since they're "women in their mid-30s."

"I remember, specifically, Leonardo DiCaprio laughing at something I said and then looking at me," Busy confessed. "It was like the first time, maybe ever in his life, he'd looked at a 38-year-old woman. You know what I mean?"

Photos

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

In fact, Busy felt the Titanic actor "really looked" at her and possibly thought "that's not bad." However, this isn't the only hilarious celeb encounter Busy has faced with her gal pal.

While breaking a sweat, the twosome also recalled the interesting encounter they had with Matthew McConaughey. Unsurprisingly, the Serenity star left Busy and Michelle thoroughly impressed with his laid-back mantra.

"'I got a beautiful lady on my arm! If my biggest problem is the paparazzi, I said I got it made in the shade,'" Busy remarked while imitating McConaughey. "And you're like, 'That is a fantastic thing to say.'"

Although, this meaningful meet-up ended on a unique note as the Oscar-winning actor accidentally butchered Busy's name. According to Busy, Matthew called her "Whimsy" by mistake.

"He got Marc [Silverstein]'s name and then he got to me and he's like, 'F--k, it's something weird!'" the Busy Tonight host recalled. "‘It's something weird. What is this name? Whimsy!' It came to him."

Thankfully, these tidbits weren't the only juicy stories told during the episode. For all of this hot gossip and more, be sure to take a look at the clips above!

Watch a new Busy Tonight Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Busy Tonight , E! Shows , Busy Philipps , Michelle Williams , Leonardo DiCaprio , Matthew McConaughey , Late Night , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Victoria Justice

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Reveals Her Surprising Valentine's Day Plans (and Sweet Date!)

Post Malone, Katy Perry, Grammys

Which Grammy Performance Are You Tuning in to See This Year?

Ariana Grande, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Which Track Off of Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next Album Are You Already Loving? Vote Now!

KUWTK Season 16, Kim Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian Makes Big Baby No. 4 Reveal & Talks Kanye West's Many Feuds in New KUWTK Season 16 Promo!

Kim Kardashian, The Tonight Show

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Baby No. 4 & Why She's So "Calm" Ahead of the Birth

Kim Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.