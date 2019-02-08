The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is no stranger to having actresses pick up an oversized diamond and join the fray for a season's worth of drama, and for the most part the Hollywood stars fit right in, like Lisa Rinna. So, how did Denise Richards fare in season nine?

During a speed round of questions on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave revealed all about Denise's time on the show—and what drama is ahead.

"Who gets into the most fights this season?" Andy Cohen asked.