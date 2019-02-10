Claudia Brant Wins Best Latin Pop Album at the 2019 Grammys

Claudia Brant is going home with a Grammy tonight!

On Twitter, the official account for the Grammys announced Brant as the winner for the Best Latin Pop Album category. She won for her notable album, Sincera.

Speaking to the The Recording Academy on the red carpet, the Argentinian-born singer said this nomination was special.

"I've been a song writer for my entire life, writing songs for other people," she starts off saying. "This is the first time that I get for an American Grammy, for a record that is mine."

Although, Claudia is going home with a Grammy, the list of nominees in the Best Latin Pop Album category were all incredibly talented.

She beat out Pablo Alborán for his album Prometo, Natalia Lafourcade for her Muses Vol. 2 album, Raquel Sofía for 2:00 AM and Carlos Vives for Vives.

Other notable Latin artists nominated tonight are Luis Miguel, J Balvin,Cardi B, Bad Bunny and Camila Cabello.