Kendra Wilkinson is turning over a new leaf in her personal life.

The former reality TV personality took to Instagram on Thursday with an update on her mental health, revealing the "depression" she suffered in the aftermath of her split from Hank Baskett has lifted and the relationship with her two little ones has become stronger.

"The depression is gone finally," Kendra captioned a snapshot of herself gazing into the distance. "Back in the light and feels good."

"I'm living a whole new life," continued the Playboy model, "Very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason."

Almost a year has passed since Kendra filed for divorce from the former professional football player in April 2018. As it stands, the pair has yet to finalize their split but continue to co-parent 9-year-old Hank Jr. and 4-year-old Alijah.