Kacey Musgraves' Night at the 2019 Grammys Kicks Off With Best Country Song Win

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:04 PM

It's going to be a good night for Kacey Musgraves.

Before the 2019 Grammys kicked off on CBS, several categories were announced on The Recording Academy's social media. One of those important awards was Best Country Song.

So who's the winner of this super competitive category? Congratulations are in order for Kacey thanks to her song "Space Cowboy."

The track, which is featured on her album Golden Hour, instantly became a fan-favorite amongst fans thanks to its poignant lyrics relating to a former love.

Kacey's accompanying music video for the song also left country music fans and critics more than impressed.

Earlier in the day, the 30-year-old also learned that she was the winner of Best Country Solo Performance thanks to "Butterflies."

And she still could pick up another trophy for Album of the Year and Best Country Album later in the night. We told you it was going to be a special night.

Fortunately for fans, they will be able to celebrate Kacey's big wins later this year when she hits the road for the extended Oh, What a World tour.

She's also scheduled to perform at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival proving country music absolutely deserves a spot at the popular music and arts festival.

Congratulations Kacey!

