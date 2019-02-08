Quick! Snag These Winter Coats Up to 40% Off

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E-Comm: Quick! Snag These 40% Off Winter Coats

We've made it this far in the winter season, but make no mistake: It's still extremely cold.

So while we're technically over the hump, we've still got a good amount of bundling up ahead of us. That's why it makes perfect sense to still be in the market for a winter coat. What doesn't make sense, however, is paying full price right about now. Thankfully, retailers are on your page and are marking down their jacket prices just for you. 

We hunted around and, of course, found our faves on sale—just to make it easy for you. Now, hurry! Grab 'em before they're gone. 

E-Comm: Quick! Snag These 40% Off Winter Coats

Tularosa Kimmie Coat

BUY IT: $258 $83 at Revolve

 

E-Comm: Quick! Snag These 40% Off Winter Coats

Rust Denim Borg Jacket

BUY IT: $125 $87.50 at Topshop

E-Comm: Quick! Snag These 40% Off Winter Coats

Free People Heidi Ski Jacket

BUY IT: $128 $89.60 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

E-Comm: Quick! Snag These 40% Off Winter Coats

Orange Contrast Borg Aviator

BUY IT: $97 $48 at Missguided

E-Comm: Quick! Snag These 40% Off Winter Coats

Corduroy Zip Up Jacket

BUY IT: $130 $91 at Topshop

E-Comm: Quick! Snag These 40% Off Winter Coats

Vinyl Faux Fur Trim Coat

BUY IT: $125 $87 at Topshop

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Quick! Snag These 40% Off Winter Coats

UO Plaid Puffer Jacket

BUY IT: $125 $89.99) at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Quick! Snag These 40% Off Winter Coats

UO Belted Puffer Trench Coat

BUY IT: $129 $89 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Quick! Snag These 40% Off Winter Coats

Sam Edelman Shawl Collar Hooded Coat

BUY IT: $198 $98.50 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

E-Comm: Quick! Snag These 40% Off Winter Coats

Long Down Jacket

BUY IT: $199 $99 at H&M

E-Comm: Quick! Snag These 40% Off Winter Coats

Something Navy Double Breasted Plaid Jacket

BUY IT: $159 $94.90) at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Quick! Snag These 40% Off Winter Coats

Free People Great Escape Reversible Jacket

BUY IT: $168 $100.80 at Nordstrom

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Quick! Snag These 40% Off Winter Coats

Endless Rose Fuzzy Colorblock Coat

BUY IT: $150 $105 at Shopbop

 

E-Comm: Quick! Snag These 40% Off Winter Coats

Sosken Gin Plaid Coat

BUY IT: $595 $178 at Shopbop

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Life/Style , Fashion , Style , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Janelle Monae, Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Normani

The Industry Secret Behind Normani's Red Carpet Eyebrows

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Celebs on Vacation

E-Comm: Lash Products to Make It Look Like You Have Falsies

Lash Products to Make It Look Like You Have Falsies

ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross' Best Looks

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez's Anniversary Message to Jennifer Lopez Will Make You Melt

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.