John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity
by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 3:36 PM
John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity
New York Fashion Week has officially commenced!
While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian put their best foot forward at the 2019 amfAR Gala last night (which unofficially, officially kicks off NYFW), other notable reality stars were spotted attending the fashion shows.
Case in point: Teen Mom's Janelle Evans celebrated the start of NYFW by attending the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections.
The reality TV star most certainly dressed for the occasion, wearing a white embroidered long-sleeve crop top and classic black pants. She almost looked unrecognizable, considering this isn't her signature style.
Evans didn't attend the fashion show alone either. She arguably had the best two dates... her daughters, Jace Vahn Evans and Ensley Jolie Eason.
The 27-year-old star took to Instagram to share an uber cute family photo, writing, "Morning show for these little girls first time. They had a blast!"
She confessed Ensley "had a huge nap after" the runway show.
At the show, the Teen Mom star also sat by a familiar face, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith from 90 Day Fiancé.
The three posed for photos in their fashion-forward outfits.
John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity
Because Evans is a thrifty fashion queen, her top was from Charlotte Russe and her pants were from Express. Considering she's attending shows where coveted items cost more than most people's rent, it's refreshing to see someone wear affordable clothes during NYFW.
Since she opted for a classic black-and-white ensemble, her makeup was ultra-glam.
Her makeup artist, Priscilla DiStasio, shared all of the makeup details on Instagram. And just like Evans's inexpensive outfit, her makeup was also achievable. Her makeup artist used a range of brands, including Benefit Cosmetics, Sleek Makeup, Tarte Cosmetics and Too Faced.
Best of all? It seems fans are in store for more fashion week content. The star posted on her Instagram that she's "back at it."
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?