The Spy Kids Are All Grown Up—and Are Totally Couples' Goals

Remember the Spy Kids? Well, in case you aren't aware, Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara are still popular as adults, and they should definitely double-date, because fans love them even more as a unit with their significant others.

The actress played Carmen Cortez and the actor played her brother Juni Cortez in the four Spy Kids films, the first of which was released in 2001. Back then, Alexa was known as Alexa Vega. The 30-year-old actress took on a combined last name with 29-year-old husband Carlos PenaVega, formerly known as Carlos Pena and who rose to fame his role on the Nickelodeon series Big Time Rush, after they wed in 2014.

The two have garnered a large fan following on Instagram, where they often share photos of themselves with their 2-year-old son, Ocean King PenaVega. The PenaVegas are currently expecting their second child.

Daryl 26, married singer Meghan Trainor last December, on her 25th birthday, a year after they got engaged and more than two years after they started dating.