Elsa Pataky Opens Up About Raising Kids With Chris Hemsworth

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 11:47 AM
Elsa Pataky is dishing on family life with Chris Hemsworth and their three kids.
The Tidelands actress, who wed the Thor star in 2010, opens up about balancing work, marriage and raising kids in her cover story for HOLA! USA's March issue.
"I wanted to focus on my children because I had already worked a lot," Pataky says, reflecting on starting a family with Hemsworth. "My husband was starting his career; it was his moment, and I wanted him to take advantage to work more. We decided if we had children, I wanted to stay with them and enjoy them to the fullest – but it was my decision. It can be managed perfectly, as we see women do nowadays."
"Above all, I try to teach my children to respect each other – to share – since they are lucky to have it all and are very privileged," she goes on to tell the magazine. "I want them to value it and be generous with people who don't have that luck."
Pataky and Hemsworth welcomed their first child, daughter India Rose, in 2012. Two years later, Pataky gave birth to the couple's twin boys, Sasha and Tristan.
Though their kids are still young, do they have any idea that their parents are famous?
"No, they think their parents are like the other parents, and that's what I think they have to think all their lives," Pataky says. "That their parents maybe appear in movies or on TV every once in a while, and for them it's the most normal thing in the world."
As for how she enjoys living in Australia, Pataky shares, "We've been in Australia for four years now, but we travel a lot. It wasn't very difficult for me to adapt because it's what I have dreamed about since I was little: to live in nature surrounded by animals, with green all around and close to the beaches and the sea. I, who have lived in the city, have seen myself more as a farmer than as a city girl."
To read more from Pataky's interview, head on over to HOLA! USA.
