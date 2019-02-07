Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Enjoy a Dinner Date After Engagement

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 9:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence and her new fiancé Cooke Maroney stepped out for a romantic dinner date on Wednesday, soon after it was confirmed the two had gotten engaged.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 34-year-old New York-based art dealer were photographed exiting the upscale Italian restaurant Il Buco in the city. Lawrence wore a black coat over Chloé horse embroidered black velvet pants.

A rep for the actress confirmed to E! News on Tuesday that the couple had gotten engaged. Lawrence had recently sparked engagement speculation by sporting a big ring on her finger during a previous date night with Maroney, Page Six had reported.

The two were first linked together romantically last summer.

Photos

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: Romance Rewind

Lawrence and Maroney have not commented on their relationship.

While the two have occasionally been photographed together in public, they have yet to appear together at a celebrity event.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Engagements , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
John Legend

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dating #NoFilter 101

Dating #NoFilter: Couples Scorecard

Dating #NoFilter 111

Dating #NoFilter's OMG Moments!

Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Why Irina Shayk Keeps Her Personal Life With Bradley Cooper Private

Brie Bella (Badly) Surprises Bryan With a Brand Manager

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Vogue, March Vogue 2019

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Break Down Their Marriage: Trust, Sex and "Learning as We Go"

Natalie Negrotti Spills Behind the Scenes "Challenge" Secrets

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.