Citizens of Bachelor Nation take note: Johnny Bananas wants to be the next guy to hand out those roses.

Johnny Devenanzio aka Johnny Bananas has spent the last 13 years on MTV, first with The Real World: Key West, now with his 18th appearance on The Challenge. MTV is currently airing The Challenge: War of the Worlds, a competition reality show featuring veterans from previous seasons as well as contestants from other reality shows, including The Bachelorette, Big Brother and Love Island.

While Johnny, who is now the host of First Look on NBC, is quick to decry the merits of the newcomers—and their shows—he does have his sights set on one particular other reality show: The Bachelor.