NBC
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 9:00 AM
NBC
What do Brooks & Dunn have in common with Keith Urban, Bette Midler, Cher, Sheryl Crow, Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire? They're all Team Blake Shelton on The Voice. E! News can exclusively reveal Brooks & Dunn will serve as Team Blake's advisers for the upcoming season 16 on NBC.
Be sure to watch E! news on Thursday, Feb. 7 to hear from Shelton and his new advisers.
Brooks & Dunn, comprised of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, got together in the early 1990s, producing 11 studio albums. The duo announced plans to split in 2009 and worked as solo artists, but just years later the reunited for a series of concerts with McEntire.
Brooks & Dunn is just the latest that join a long list of advisers who have helped Shelton coach his The Voice teams to six wins over the previous 15 seasons. In addition to the aforementioned names, other past Team Blake advisers include The Band Perry, Little Big Town, Meghan Trainor, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Trace Adkins, Rascal Flatts and even current Voice coach Kelly Clarkson.
The coaches for season 16 are Shelton, Clarkson, Adam Levine and new coach John Legend.
The Voice season 16 premieres Monday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union Announce L.A.'s Finest With Lingerie, a Pillow Fight and Lots of Kick-Butt Action
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?