Anyone up for a little pig flesh meat jelly?

Hailey Baldwin ate the disgusting dish on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show to avoid ranking Justin Bieber's looks.

The topic came up during a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts"—a game in which James Corden and his guests ask each other tough questions and either answer honestly or eat a gross food item. During the final round, the late-night host asked the model to list her husband's hairstyles from best to worst. Her choices included the singer's long hair, his dreadlocks or his famous "baby Bieber" 'do."

"First of all, he is so handsome," she said. "I loved the dreads, personally. I thought they looked really cool."

However, Corden clearly disagreed.

"Love is blind, kids," he joked.

The new Mrs. Bieber also appeared to be a fan of his younger style.

"There is absolutely no doubt he's an adorable kid," she said. "You know, who didn't love the swoosh?"

Even when Corden insisted Bieber's dreadlocks look was "clearly the worst one," Baldwin said her man "looks hot" and "looks good in all of them."