Hailey Baldwin Ate the Grossest Thing to Avoid Ranking Justin Bieber's Looks

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 6:05 AM

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, The Late Late Show

Anyone up for a little pig flesh meat jelly?

Hailey Baldwin ate the disgusting dish on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show to avoid ranking Justin Bieber's looks.

The topic came up during a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts"—a game in which James Corden and his guests ask each other tough questions and either answer honestly or eat a gross food item. During the final round, the late-night host asked the model to list her husband's hairstyles from best to worst. Her choices included the singer's long hair, his dreadlocks or his famous "baby Bieber" 'do." 

"First of all, he is so handsome," she said. "I loved the dreads, personally. I thought they looked really cool."

However, Corden clearly disagreed.

"Love is blind, kids," he joked.

The new Mrs. Bieber also appeared to be a fan of his younger style. 

"There is absolutely no doubt he's an adorable kid," she said. "You know, who didn't love the swoosh?"

Even when Corden insisted Bieber's dreadlocks look was "clearly the worst one," Baldwin said her man "looks hot" and "looks good in all of them."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Road to Marriage

Finding it too difficult to choose, Baldwin refrained from answering and took a bite of pig flesh meat jelly. After shoving a forkful in her mouth, the newlywed was so disgusted she spit it out into a bucket.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, The Late Late Show

However, this wasn't the only tough question Baldwin faced. Corden also asked her how much money she made from promoting the Fyre Festival.

"I'm not going to share, but it made for a very generous donation to charity," she answered coolly, dodging a dish of bird saliva.

 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, The Late Late Show

Then again, Baldwin asked Corden a few tough questions, too—including which of her famous family members was his favorite Baldwin.

Watch the video to see them play the game—if you can stomach it.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

